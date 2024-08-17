Takashimaya (OTCMKTS:TKSHF) Shares to Split on Thursday, August 29th

Shares of Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Thursday, August 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 29th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Takashimaya alerts:

Takashimaya Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKSHF opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Takashimaya has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

About Takashimaya

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Takashimaya Company, Limited engages in the department stores, corporate, and mail order business in Japan. It operates through Department Store, Commercial Property Development, Finance, and Construction and Design segment. The company's Department Store segment engages in retailing operations of clothing, accessories, home furnishings, foods, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Takashimaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takashimaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.