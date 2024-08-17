Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Shares of Tennant stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.00. Tennant has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.02.
Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.
