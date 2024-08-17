The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $386.33.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 23,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 12,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $362.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.25. The stock has a market cap of $359.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

