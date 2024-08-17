The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Kraft Heinz in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 319,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 169,858 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

