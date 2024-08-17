The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Shares Up 4.5%

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.45 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.74). Approximately 1,559,219 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 501,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.71).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEBB shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEBB
The Pebble Group Trading Up 4.5 %
About The Pebble Group
The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Pebble Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.