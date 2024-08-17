The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Shares Up 4.5%

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.45 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.74). Approximately 1,559,219 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 501,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.71).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEBB shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a market cap of £96.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,933.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62.

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

