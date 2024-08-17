The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Trading 6.6% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 74.60 ($0.95). 1,789,413 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 426,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.89).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The Rank Group’s payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday.
The Rank Group Trading Up 1.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of £356.01 million, a P/E ratio of -380.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.28.
About The Rank Group
The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.
