Thomas Gallo Acquires 10,000 Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Stock

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Gallo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,900.00.
Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$2.15 on Friday. Calibre Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.07.
Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.2077001 earnings per share for the current year.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.
