Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after ATB Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.10 to C$0.80. The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 3150663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

TWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.45 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.79.

The firm has a market cap of C$128.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

