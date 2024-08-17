Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$0.80 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.45 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.79.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.
