Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$0.45 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.85.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.79.

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

