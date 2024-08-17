Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Trading Down 18.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.6% during trading on Friday after National Bankshares downgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. National Bankshares now has a C$3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.00. Tidewater Renewables traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$3.07. Approximately 100,081 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,226% from the average daily volume of 7,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.77.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.44.
Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance
About Tidewater Renewables
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tidewater Renewables
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.