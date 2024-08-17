Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Trading Down 18.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.6% during trading on Friday after National Bankshares downgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. National Bankshares now has a C$3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.00. Tidewater Renewables traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$3.07. Approximately 100,081 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,226% from the average daily volume of 7,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.77.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.44.

The company has a market capitalization of C$99.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.05.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

