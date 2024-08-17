tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Trading Down 15%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.25 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05). 212,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 492,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £17.50 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.39.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

