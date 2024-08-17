Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Tiptree has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Tiptree Price Performance

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Tiptree has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $20.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $698.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 192,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Further Reading

