TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Increases Dividend to $1.80 Per Share

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

TORM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 102.0% per year over the last three years. TORM has a dividend payout ratio of 89.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect TORM to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.4%.

Shares of TORM stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TORM has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

