Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$74.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$87.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$80.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$78.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$73.67 and a 12-month high of C$86.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3985432 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

