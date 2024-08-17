TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 1st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TCON
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.