TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 1st.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $333,100.00, a P/E ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

