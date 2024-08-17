Truist Financial Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $76.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 373,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139,516 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $5,888,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

