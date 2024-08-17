Truist Financial Trims Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price to $13.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAGE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.06.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $489.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.90. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 952,193 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 518,296 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 831.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 489,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 436,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,781,000 after purchasing an additional 432,013 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

