UBS Group Cuts H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target to $60.00

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HEES has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.05 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 10.53%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $109,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

