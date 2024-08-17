Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) PT Lowered to $2.50

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UNCY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.38. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNCY. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,462 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

