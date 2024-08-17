Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,736,000 after acquiring an additional 382,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,600,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,590,000 after buying an additional 125,147 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,956,000 after buying an additional 1,230,771 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,555,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after buying an additional 264,708 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URBN opened at $40.74 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

