UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.96. 572,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,625,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

UWM Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $864.03 million, a PE ratio of 301.33 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Institutional Trading of UWM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UWM by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in UWM by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

