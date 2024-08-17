Varta (ETR:VAR1) Trading 3.5% Higher

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €4.02 ($4.42) and last traded at €3.80 ($4.18). 951,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.67 ($4.03).

Varta Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.10.

Varta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.