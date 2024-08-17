VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Up 2.7%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 19,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 92,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.41. The company has a market cap of C$29.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.

