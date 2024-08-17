Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after KeyCorp downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating. The company traded as low as $36.34 and last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 87485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vital Energy by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. Vital Energy’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

