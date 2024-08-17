Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Trading 3.6% Higher

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.33. 22,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 124,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 7.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,477.86% and a negative net margin of 85.90%.

Institutional Trading of Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VVOS Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.29% of Vivos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

