Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IGD opened at $5.63 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.