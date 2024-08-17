Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:IGD opened at $5.63 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.