Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IDE opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $10.68.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
