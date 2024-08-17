Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE IDE opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

