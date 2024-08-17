Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.32. Walmart has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $74.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.