Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Walmart stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.32. Walmart has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.2% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.5% in the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 43,836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $4,812,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

