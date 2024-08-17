Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $85.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WMT opened at $73.45 on Friday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 192.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Walmart by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after buying an additional 600,521 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

