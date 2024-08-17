Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.79.

NYSE:WMT opened at $73.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.32. Walmart has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $74.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $60,570,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares in the company, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 373,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,808,000 after buying an additional 139,516 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,888,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in Walmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

