Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $73.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.32. Walmart has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,282,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,704,000 after acquiring an additional 644,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 183.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

