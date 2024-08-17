Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $74.44. The company has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at $260,236,780.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 212.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,958 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

