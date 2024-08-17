Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $73.45 on Friday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

