Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.350-2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $663.7 billion-$670.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.5 billion. Walmart also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.35-2.43 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.79.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

