Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.75-4.75% yr/yr to $672.43-678.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.53 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.430 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.79.
Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
