Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.75-4.75% yr/yr to $672.43-678.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.53 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.430 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.79.

Get Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

WMT stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.