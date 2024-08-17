Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading 6.5% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $74.44 and last traded at $73.11. 21,314,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 17,453,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.66.

The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

