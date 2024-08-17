Walmart’s (WMT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 373,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,808,000 after buying an additional 139,516 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $5,888,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.