Wanchain Price Hits $0.15 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $30.58 million and $1.06 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,170,034 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

