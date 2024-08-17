Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 4th

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Warner Music Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years. Warner Music Group has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

