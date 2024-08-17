Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

WTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $185.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.51 and a 200-day moving average of $199.27. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $167.87 and a twelve month high of $219.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $1,295,321. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,604,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

