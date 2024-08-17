Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64,784 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 477,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,417,000 after acquiring an additional 210,780 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

