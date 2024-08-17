Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,700 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,739,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,975 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,791,000 after buying an additional 205,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,074,000 after buying an additional 139,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:EME opened at $366.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.60 and its 200 day moving average is $344.42. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.50 and a 12 month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

