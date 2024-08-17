Wedbush Boosts Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target to $48.00

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.66) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRAX. Oppenheimer started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.44.

View Our Latest Report on Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 3.0 %

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

PRAX opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $904.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 77.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 108.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,498,000 after acquiring an additional 97,561 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 105.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.