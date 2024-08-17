Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $569,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in Mastercard by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 40,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

Mastercard stock opened at $468.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $435.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $448.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 131,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $60,189,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,426,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,466,191,473.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $60,189,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,426,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,466,191,473.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,627,175 shares of company stock worth $730,399,436. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

