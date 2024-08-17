Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,925 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UVSP. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 439,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of UVSP opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $29.49.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $120.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

