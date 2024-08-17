Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 129 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,033,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $914,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 131,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,721. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $214.07 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $217.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $614.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

