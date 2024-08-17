Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on September 30th

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
Weyco Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.
Weyco Group Stock Performance
WEYS opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.73.
Weyco Group Company Profile
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.
