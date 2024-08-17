WhiteBIT Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $926.33 Million (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for $10.70 or 0.00018071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $926.33 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token launched on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 365,557,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,714 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) is the native coin of the WhiteBIT blockchain, enhancing the user experience within the WhiteBIT ecosystem by providing lower trading fees, increased referral rates, and other special features. Founded by Vladimir Nosov, the WhiteBIT exchange leverages WBT to offer unique benefits to users across multiple blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

